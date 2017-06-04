L.A. dance listings, June 4-11: 'Next Generation' and more

Explore Dance: Culver City 2017 Benita Bike’s DanceArt presents an interactive program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734.

Transit Dances Audience members will ride the Metro to watch Arpana Dance Company, Donna Sternberg & Dancers and JazzAntiqua Dance Ensemble perform three site-specific works near three Expo Line stations in Santa Monica. 26th St./Bergamot Station, 2602 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica. Today, Noon and 1 p.m. $10; advance tickets required. (310) 260-1198.

Next Generation Students from Dance Conservatory of Pasadena and Arcadia High School’s Orchesis Dance Company perform choreography by Divalo | Architecture in Motion. Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. $19.99-$29.99.

Julianne & Derek Hough: Move Beyond Live On Tour The siblings and former “Dancing With the Stars” pros perform. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $35-$129. (888) 929-7849.