The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 4-11: Esa-Pekka Salonen, Laguna Beach Music Festival and more

Bernstein's Mass with Dudamel Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and a large cohort of singers, dancers and other musicians in a staging of Bernstein's theatrical spectacular. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$225. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Orange County Cello Ensemble performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 Pacific Symphony is joined by pianist Alexander Romanovsky; program also includes the West Coast premiere of Paul Chihara's "Wild Wood," and selections from Brahms' Symphony No. 3. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble and guest artists perform works by Schubert and Brahms. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
All-Czech Members of the LA Phil and special guests play chamber music by Dvořák, Janáček's and Martinu. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Renée Fleming The superstar soprano performs in recital with pianist Hartmut Höll; with projected English texts and translations. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Estonian National Symphony Orchestra Dvořák's Symphony No. 7, Eller's "Homeland Tune," and Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Benjamin Beilman. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Wed., 8 p.m. $48, $60. (949) 480-4278.
Music@MiMoDa Pianist Brendan White and violinist Jacqueline Suzuki perform works by Prokofiev and Beethoven. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. Free. www.mimodastudio.com
Candide Kelsey Grammer and Christine Ebersole star in LA Opera's staging of the Leonard Bernstein operetta based on Voltaire's classic satire. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $18 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Composer Salonen Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to lead the LA Phil in his Cello Concerto featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma (Thu., 8 p.m.); his Piano Concerto with pianist Yefim Bronfman (Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.); and his Violin Concerto with violinist Leila Josefowicz (next Sun., 2 p.m.); program also includes Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Biber's "Battalia." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $20-$210. (323) 850-2000.
Emerson String Quartet with Calidore String Quartet The ensembles team up for works by Caroline Shaw, Richard Strauss, Bruckner, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa. Thu., 7:45 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787.
burn The Young Musicians Foundation Debut Chamber Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 and Stravinsky's Symphony in Three Movements. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.ymf.org.
Hail, Bright Cecilia de Angelis Vocal Ensemble performs Handel's "Ode to St. Cecilia." Vallejo Drive Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Drive, Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m. Also, The Basilica at Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31520 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$40. (714) 928-3032.
Laguna Beach Music Festival Vocal and instrumental works by Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann and Brahms (Fri., 8 p.m.); a world-premiere multimedia work based on Janáček's "The Diary of One Who Disappeared" (Sat., 8 p.m.); and songs by Bernstein, Copland, Lennon & McCartney, et al. (next Sun., 3 p.m.). Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet with Stephen Hough The ensemble is joined by the pianist-composer for works by Mozart, Barber, et al. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.
Chinese New Year Pacific Symphony joins forces with Pacific Chorale, Yaya Dance Academy and a cohort of guest musicians and vocalists for a program that includes Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture, the opening movement of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, and much more. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $18 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Joanna Wallfisch: A Musical Portrait The genre-blending composer and singer performs. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Schoenberg's Chamber Symphony No. 1, plus new works by Viet Cuong, Aart Strootman and Alyssa Weinberg. Los Angeles Theater Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
A Three-Tenor Valentine An evening of romantic music with tenors John Nuzzo, Vale Rideout and Bruce Sledge. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30-$50. (844) 626-8726.
Baxter Memorial Concerts Chamber music by Brahms and Clara Schumann. First United Methodist Church, 13222 Bailey St., Whittier. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (562) 698-0022.
Camerata Pacifica Works by Schubert, Walter Rabl, Rebecca Clarke, et al.; with special guests pianist Warren Jones and baritone Andrew Garland. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Colburn Chamber Music Society London Symphony Orchestra clarinetist Andrew Marriner joins student musicians for works by Brahms, Strauss and Dvořák. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $13, $27. (213) 621-1050.
Happy Birthday, Bernstein Members of Pacific Symphony play chamber music by Bernstein, Reich, et al. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $70 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Israel in Egypt Los Angeles Master Chorale and a 48-piece chamber orchestra perform Handel's biblical oratorio, with animations and live visuals by Syrian-Armenian artist Kevork Mourad. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up; student rush, $10. (213) 972-7282.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers a program for voice, strings and piano by Beethoven, Schubert and Mendelssohn; with LA Phil first violin Martin Chalifour, baritone David Castillo, et al. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Musica Angelica and Orchester Wiener Akademie Conductor Martin Haselböck leads the combined ensembles in a period-instrument performance of Beethoven's First Symphony and Third Symphony, "Eroica." Beverly O'Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. Also, Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (562) 276-0865.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Valentine's Day concert with baritone Hershel Green and pianist Ann Patrick Green. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Feb. 11. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Brandon Ridenour The trumpeter, with pianist Peter Dugan, plays pieces by Gershwin, Ravel, Debussy, et al. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522. www.arts.pepperdine.edu.
The Songs of Salamone L.A.‑based period instrument ensemble Tesserae perform works by Salamone Rossi and his colleagues at the Court of Mantua. All Saints' Episcopal Church, 304 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. www.tesserae-la.com
St. James Sunday Concerts Flute player Jessica Pierce and guitarist-composer Almer Imamovic. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live The Colburn Chamber Orchestra performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
True/Blues Rachael Worby and the Muse/ique orchestra are joined by veteran bluesman John Hammond for an evening of music and conversation. Kosmic Krylon Garage at the Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $50. (626) 539-7085.