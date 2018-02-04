The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Feb. 4-11: Esa-Pekka Salonen, Laguna Beach Music Festival and more

Chinese New Year Pacific Symphony joins forces with Pacific Chorale, Yaya Dance Academy and a cohort of guest musicians and vocalists for a program that includes Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture, the opening movement of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, and much more. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $18 and up. (714) 755-5799.