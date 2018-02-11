The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 11-18: 'Betroffenheit,' 'Bhumi: Mother Earth' and more

Astaire Dances American Contemporary Ballet re-creates four of movie legend Fred Astaire's classic dance routines. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 14. $40-$105. (213) 304-3408.
Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company performs "A Jewish Child's Story" and more. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (310) 253-6700.
Okwui Okpokwasili: Poor People's TV Room The Bessie Award winner and company celebrate women's movements in Nigeria. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $26-$35. (213) 237-2800.
Betroffenheit Canada's Kidd Pivot and Electric Company Theatre join forces for choreographer Crystal Pite and writer Jonathon Young's dance theater work about coping with a tragic personal loss; not recommended for children. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Bhumi: Mother Earth Balinese dance-and-music troupe Çudamani presents the U.S. premiere of this nature-inspired fable. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. (family show) and 7 p.m. (full performance). $15-$50. (424) 232-8423.