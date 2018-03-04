The week ahead in L.A. dance, March 4-11: Joffrey Ballet, Luminario Ballet and more

¡Ay! Eva Yerbabuena The international flamenco star performs solo dance pieces, with live accompaniment. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 4 p.m. $50-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Breathless Luminario Ballet performs the climate change-themed work "Trials," set to music by Philip Glass, plus other works. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$50. www.luminarioballet.org
Romeo & Juliet The Joffrey Ballet's reimagining of Prokofiev's take on Shakespeare's tragedy sets the action in mid-20th century Italy. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 17. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.
Unity A Stage of Our Own presents short works celebrating Philippine and Pacific Island culture. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (310) 453-1755.
Swan Lake Los Angeles Ballet performs the Tchaikovsky classic. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m. (also in Westwood, March 16-17). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.
The Farhang Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, Firuze Dance Company, et al. Dickson Court, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. www.farhang.org