The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 25-April 1: Kathleen Battle, San Francisco Symphony and more

Kathleen Battle: Underground Railroad — A Spiritual Journey The soprano is joined by pianist Joel Martin, the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers and guest narrator Angela Bassett for a program of classic spirituals. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, Thu., 8 p.m. $43 and up. (818) 677-3000.