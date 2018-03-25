The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 25-April 1: Kathleen Battle, San Francisco Symphony and more

American Youth Symphony Works by Ravel, John Adams and Jennifer Higdon plus Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Vladimir Feltsman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$45. (323) 850-2000.
Brahms and Dvořák Guest conductor Lionel Bringuier leads the LA Phil in Brahms' "Tragic Overture," Dvořák's Symphony No. 8, in G, Op. 88 and Bruch's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Martin Chalifour. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$193. (323) 850-2000.
The Invention of Morel Long Beach Opera stages Stewart Copeland's opera about an escaped fugitive hiding out on a remote island. Beverly O'Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Ends Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist and singer Judy Gallego performs pieces by Liszt. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Of Times and Perspectives Works by five Vietnamese composers, including selections for the opera "The Tale of Lady Thi Kính." Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $20 and up. (844) 626-8726.
Orpheus and Eurydice (Orphée et Eurydice) LA Opera and the Joffrey Ballet perform Gluck's 18th-century take on the ancient Greek tale of tragic love. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun; 2 p.m. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble and guest musicians and vocalists perform an all-Bach program. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Nicolas Hodges The British pianist performs pieces by contemporary composers Brian Ferneyhough, James Clarke, Peter Ablinger and Rolf Riehm; presented by Monday Evening Concerts. Mon., 8 p.m. $12, $27. (213) 260-1632.
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas leads his orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 5, and Berg's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Gil Shaham. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $54-$162. (323) 850-2000. Also, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Music 101 — The Art of Orchestration Music appreciation with KUSC-FM's Alan Chapman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $5. (323) 850-2000.
ec(Static) Pianist Vicki Ray gives a preview of her upcoming Piano Spheres concert. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.pianospheres.org.
Kathleen Battle: Underground Railroad — A Spiritual Journey The soprano is joined by pianist Joel Martin, the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers and guest narrator Angela Bassett for a program of classic spirituals. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, Thu., 8 p.m. $43 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Mozart & Vaughan Williams Guest conductor Andrew Manze leads LA Phil in Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 6, Bacewicz's "Overture," and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 18 featuring pianist Richard Goode. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.
Symphonies for Youth: Pictures at an Exhibition The LA Phil performs the Mussorgsky favorite, plus new works by teenage composers. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Smirnov Piano Duo performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Chamber ensembles from the Colburn School perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.