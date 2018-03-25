The week ahead in L.A. dance, March 25-April 1: Shen Yun 2018, Just Dance Live and more

Cinderella Inland Pacific Ballet offers a family-friendly take on the classic fairytale. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. (also in Claremont, April 21-22, and Riverside, April 28-29). $41 and up. discounts available. (909) 482-1590.
Coppelia Festival Ballet Theatre stages this family-friendly fable about a young man infatuated with a life-size dancing doll. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $42-$55. (949) 854-4646.
Forever Flamenco Dancer-director Lakshmi "La Chimi" Basile and company perform, with featured dancer Briseyda Zarate. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
La Bayadère Ballet Repertory Theatre stages this fantastical tale about a temple dancer in ancient India. Golden West College, Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.
Just Dance Live This immersive and interactive stage show based on the video-game franchise features pop favorites. Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 8:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8:30 p.m. $20, $45. (800) 653-8000.
Shen Yun 2018 Touring show celebrates 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $80-$150. (800) 880-0188.