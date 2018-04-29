The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 29-May 6: 'Cinderella,' 'Tao: Drum Heart' and more

Cinderella Inland Pacific Ballet offers a family-friendly take on the classic fairytale. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sun., 2 p.m. $41 and up. discounts available. (909) 482-1590.
Jornada: A Global Dance Journey An exploration of the ancient origins and continuing evolution of flamenco. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $30 and up; discounts available. (626) 308-2865.
Tao: Drum Heart Japanese drum and dance ensemble performs. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $30-$50. (844) 626-8726.
17th Annual International Festival Family-friendly campus-wide event includes performances by dancers and musicians from around the world. Soka University, 1 University Drie, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. (949) 480-4278.