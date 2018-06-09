The week ahead in SoCal classical music: Partch, Pacific Symphony and more

Partch The ensemble dedicated to the works of Harry Partch is joined by Lyris Quartet and dancer-choreographers Liz Casebolt for a program that includes the idiosyncratic composer’s dance-drama “Daphne of the Dunes” and the favorite “Barstow,” plus two pieces by Partch colleague Ben Johnston. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.