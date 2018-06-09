The week ahead in SoCal classical music: Partch, Pacific Symphony and more

Los Angeles Master Chorale Season closer includes Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” featuring soprano Jeanine De Bique and baritone Justin Hopkins, plus new works by David Lang and Caroline Shaw. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Family Summer Concert Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra and guest artists perform two new works by local composer Glenn Wescott, plus music by Bach, the Beatles, Billy Joel, et al. Golden West College, Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$28. (714) 274-5524.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Inna Faliks plays pieces by Beethoven, Chopin, Mozart and Rodion Shchedrin. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
SummerFest 18 Piatti String Trio is joined by pianist Robert Thies for a program of works by Beethoven, Dohnányi and Brahms in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
WindSync The Houston-based wind quartet performs in this Da Camera Society presentation. Schindler House, 833 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood, West Hollywood. Sun., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $90. (213) 477-2929.
Pacific Symphony Richard Strauss’ tone poem “Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life),” plus Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and Ravel’s “Tzigane” featuring violinist Anne Akiko Meyers; program also includes Glinka’s Overture to “Ruslan and Ludmilla” and Bernstein’s “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” (except Sun.). Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Trio Maestri The ensemble plays piano trios by Babadjanian and Shostakovich in this L’Ermitage Foundation presentation. Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Bel Air. Thu., 8 p.m. $50 suggested donation; reservations required. (310) 472-3330.
Considering Matthew Shepard Composer-pianist Craig Hella Johnson and vocal ensemble Conspirare perform Johnson’s oratorio that remembers the young gay student who was murdered in Wyoming in 1988. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $25 and up. (323) 461-3673.
Partch The ensemble dedicated to the works of Harry Partch is joined by Lyris Quartet and dancer-choreographers Liz Casebolt for a program that includes the idiosyncratic composer’s dance-drama “Daphne of the Dunes” and the favorite “Barstow,” plus two pieces by Partch colleague Ben Johnston. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.
Emerging Artists Series This second annual showcase concludes with performances by soprano Alyssa Wills (Sat., 8 p.m.) and pianist Jack Dettling (next Sun., 2 p.m.). Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. $10; students, free. (626) 683-6801.
From Schubert to Schoenfield Pittance Chamber Orchestra performs a varied program with guest artists including soprano Rebecca Tomlinson and pianist Inna Faliks. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.pittancechambermusic.org.
The Interludes Helix Collective mixes music and storytelling in “L.A. Stories.” First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Opening Night at the Bowl With Diana Ross The singer performs with conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $26-$210. (323) 850-2000.
Todd Wilander The lyric tenor sings pieces by Beethoven, Tosti, et al. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org
Mak Grgic The guitarist performs in this Da Camera Society presentation. Fitzpatrick Leland House, 8078 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Laurel Canyon. Next Sun., 2, 4 and 7:30 p.m. $90. (213) 477-2929.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Commonwealth Players perform music by Mozart. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
A Voice in the Crowd Boston-based conductor-less orchestra Palaver Strings plays works by Corelli, Biber and Gottlieb. Redcola Studios, 525 Venezia Ave., Venice. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $20. www.palaverstrings.org.