The week ahead in SoCal dance: L.A. Dance Project and more

L.A. Dance Project The ensemble makes its O.C. debut with founder Benjamin Millepied’s “Orpheus Highway” and “Bach Studies (Part 1),” plus a world premiere by New York-based choreographer Shannon Gillen. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. (844) 626-8726.