The week ahead at SoCal museums: 'Art Colony' at Laguna Art Museum and more

Judy Chicago’s Birth Project: Born Again Exhibition features textile and needlepoint pieces, created by Chicago and her collaborators back in the 1980s, that explore maternity, motherhood, femaleness and gender. Also on display: “Grafton Tyler Brown: Exploring California,” featuring works by the 19th century painter, graphic designer and lithographer; and “Brody Albert: Strata,” featuring three installations by the L.A.-based artist. Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Opens Sun.; ends Oct. 7. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; children 1 and under, free. (626) 568-3665.