The week ahead at SoCal museums: 'Art Colony' at Laguna Art Museum and more

Judy Chicago’s Birth Project: Born Again Exhibition features textile and needlepoint pieces, created by Chicago and her collaborators back in the 1980s, that explore maternity, motherhood, femaleness and gender. Also on display: “Grafton Tyler Brown: Exploring California,” featuring works by the 19th century painter, graphic designer and lithographer; and “Brody Albert: Strata,” featuring three installations by the L.A.-based artist. Pasadena Museum of California Art, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Opens Sun.; ends Oct. 7. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; children 1 and under, free. (626) 568-3665.
Art Colony: The Laguna Beach Art Association, 1918-1935 Centennial celebration features more than 60 paintings by acclaimed as well as lesser-known 20th-century artists. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens next Sun.; ends Jan. 13. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.
To Rome and Back: Individualism and Authority in Art, 1500–1800 Paintings, sculpture, etc., mainly from the museum’s permanent collection, illuminate the Eternal City’s political, social, cultural and religious influence in early Modern Europe. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends March 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.