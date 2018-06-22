The week ahead in SoCal classical music: California Symphony, Pacific Opera Project and more

La Gazetta (The Newspaper) Pacific Opera Project stages Rossini’s rarely produced comic tale about a father who takes out an ad seeking a wealthy suitor for his daughter; in Italian with English supertitles. Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 7. $15-$30; tables, $70-$160. (323) 739-6122.