The week ahead in SoCal classical music: California Symphony, Pacific Opera Project and more

Made in America California Philharmonic’s summer opener features Dvořák’s “New World Symphony,” Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by Aldis Hodge, and a selection of Sinatra hits performed by Broadway’s Kevin Earley. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music with the Sigma Alpha Iota Orange County Alumnae Chapter. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Scare Pair: Usher House + Canterville Ghost LA Opera’s “Off Grand” series presents a double bill of Gordon Getty’s one-act adaptations of the Edgar Allen Poe thriller and Oscar Wilde’s comedic fable. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $44 and up. (213) 972-8001.
SummerFest 18 Pasadena String Quartet is joined by violist Ben Penzner and cellist Trevor Handy for string sextets by Brahms in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
La Gazetta (The Newspaper) Pacific Opera Project stages Rossini’s rarely produced comic tale about a father who takes out an ad seeking a wealthy suitor for his daughter; in Italian with English supertitles. Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 7. $15-$30; tables, $70-$160. (323) 739-6122.
Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Retiring artistic director Anne Tomlinson makes her last local appearance leading the ensemble; program includes works by Bernstein, Vivaldi, et al., plus art songs and folk music from Norway. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 793-4231.
Limitless/Lenny Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by L.A. Chorale Lab, et al., for a salute to Leonard Bernstein that includes selections from “Candide,” “West Side Story,” etc. The Huntington, Brown Garden Lawn, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$130. (626) 539-7085.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts 4th of July concert with the Huntington Beach Band. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., noon. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Encore Saxophone Quartet performs new works in honor of Independence Day. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.