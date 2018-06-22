The week ahead at SoCal museums: 'To Rome and Back' at LACMA and more

Art Colony: The Laguna Beach Art Association, 1918-1935 Centennial celebration features more than 60 paintings by acclaimed as well as lesser-known artists (opens Sun.; ends Jan. 13). Also on display: “Phil Dike: At the Edge of the Sea,” featuring landscapes, seascapes, etc. by a prominent member of the California regionalist movement (opens Mon.; ends Jan. 13). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 13. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.