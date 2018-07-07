The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 8-15: American Ballet Theatre's 'La Bayadère' and more

DANCE
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Next Chapter Benefit show featuring Southern California’s Maha and Company. Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 2:30 p.m. By donation. (562) 433-3363.
taisha paggett The artist and choreographer presents solos and duets in dialogue with her Made in L.A. 2018 installation. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., noon -4 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000.
La Bayadère American Ballet Theatre stages choreographer Natalia Makarova’s reimagining of Ludwig Minkus’ 19th-century romantic tragedy about a temple dancer in India and the warrior she loves. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 15. $38 and up. (213) 972-0711.
La Ruta Del Norte Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company remounts this celebration of the cultures of the American Southwest. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m. $34-$69. (323) 461-3673.
Jessica Kondrath/The Movement The L.A.-based company performs new work and favorite repertory in this multimedia-enhanced show. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $21. (800) 832-2787.