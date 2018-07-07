The week ahead at SoCal museums, July 8-15: 'Solar Reserve' at LACMA and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Milton Davis and Vickie Uyeda: Common Ground Exhibition pairs the drawings and paintings of the two veteran L.A.-based artists. The Main Museum, 114 W 4th St., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 2. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 986-8500.
John Gerrard: Solar Reserve Installation of Gerrard’s monumental LED work “Solar Reserve (Tonopah, Nevada) 2014,” a free, outdoor wall-sized digital recreation of a solar thermal power plant in the middle of the desert (opens Thu.; ends Sept. 3). Also on display: “3D: Double Vision,” the first-ever American survey of artworks, from the 19th century to the present, that create the illusion of three dimensions (opens next Sun.; ends March 31). LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Critics’ Choices
Shinique Smith: Refuge Smith works across media, typically in combinations of painting, sculpture, collage and installation. Fabric is the constant throughout, and much of the material she uses has already played a role in the world, sheltering or adorning a body. Here, the memory of its prior purpose merges with the promise, mostly metaphorical, of a new function, in support of this stirring show’s assertion that acts of nurture and nationhood, art and humanity are profoundly linked. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State St., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sept. 9. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.