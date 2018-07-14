The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 15-22: 'Big Sing California' and more

Dudamel and Verdi’s Otello Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil join forces with Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and a cohort of singers including tenor Russell Thomas for a concert performance of Verdi’s opera based on Shakespeare’s tragedy of the Moor of Venice. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$195. (323) 850-2000.
iPalpiti Soloists Solo and chamber-ensemble works spanning the Classic, Romantic and Modern eras; program details at www.iPalpiti.org. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Sun., noon. $20. (760) 633-2746. Also, Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. And, Powell Library Rotunda, UCLA, 120S Election Walk, Westwood. Tue., noon. Free. (310) 825-1938.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Beethoven Masterpieces Guest conductor Thomas Adès leads the LA Phil in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Víkingur Ólafsson. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Flutist Katherine Marsh and pianist Brendan White play pieces by Henze, Dutilleux and Messiaen. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
iPalpiti Soloists The iPalpiti Festival concludes with a program of favorite selections announced from the stage, plus a finale reception. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $50. (310) 205-0511.
Mozart & Tchaikovsky Guest conductor Speranza Scappucci leads the LA Phil in Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 (“Haffner”) and Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro,” and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings plus Violin Concerto featuring violinist Ray Chen. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Jaws in Concert The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performs John Williams’ classic score to accompany a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 shark tale. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$202. (323) 850-2000.
Big Sing California Audience members in L.A. and five other cities around the state will sing along with Los Angeles Master Chorale in this concert that will be simulcast between venues; composer Eric Whitacre is the host. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free; advanced registration required at www.lamasterchorale.org. (213) 972-7282.
Santa Monica Symphony Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastorale,” plus works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Rossini, Mendelssohn, Gershwin, Puccini and Johann Strauss II. Reed Park, 1133 7th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.
Summer of Love: Michael Feinstein Sings the Hits of the ’60s The Pasadena Pops conductor steps away from the podium to perform classic pop songs of the era, backed by the orchestra. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Third@First Pianists Junko Ueno Garrett and Paul Floyd plays pieces by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, et al. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
SummerFest 18 Piano Trio Celeste is joined by violist Karen Dreyfus for a program of works by Beethoven, Piazzolla and Schumann in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Sundays Live The Kupiński Guitar Duo performs arrangements of works by Rossini, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Gershwin. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.