The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 15-22: 'Big Sing California' and more

Big Sing California Audience members in L.A. and five other cities around the state will sing along with Los Angeles Master Chorale in this concert that will be simulcast between venues; composer Eric Whitacre is the host. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free; advanced registration required at www.lamasterchorale.org. (213) 972-7282.