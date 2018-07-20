The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 22-29: Kenneth Walker Dance Project and more

The Music Center’s Moves After Dark L.A.-based, female-led contemporary-dance companies Strange & Elegant Dance, Clairobscur Dance and Mixed eMotion Theatrix perform new works in spaces in and around the venue; comfortable shoes and clothing recommended. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8:30 p.m.; also July 31-Aug. 1. $30. (213) 972-0711.