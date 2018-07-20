The week ahead at SoCal museums, July 22-29: 'Masterful Likeness' at the Getty and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Shahn, Mooney, and the Apotheosis of American Labor Exhibition focuses on Depression Era artist Ben Shahn and others’ efforts to publicize the case of imprisoned labor activist Tom Mooney. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Nov. 25. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
South of No North: Gato Negro Ediciones Risograph prints from Mexico City-based art-book publishers Gato Negro. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Opens Sun.; ends Dec. 9. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361.
Masterful Likeness: Dutch Drawings of the Golden Age Exhibit explores how landscapes, portraits and sketches of quotidian scenes helped shape Dutch national identity in the 17th century. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Opens Tue.; ends Oct. 28. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Maryam Jafri: I Drank the Kool-Aid But I Didn’t Inhale First-ever U.S. solo exhibition of works by the conceptual artist. Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends Sept. 30. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.
Critics’ Choices
Shinique Smith: Refuge Smith works across media, typically in combinations of painting, sculpture, collage and installation. Fabric is the constant throughout, and much of the material she uses has already played a role in the world, sheltering or adorning a body. Here, the memory of its prior purpose merges with the promise, mostly metaphorical, of a new function, in support of this stirring show’s assertion that acts of nurture and nationhood, art and humanity are profoundly linked. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State St., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sept. 9. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.