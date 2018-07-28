The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 29-Aug. 5: The LA Phil, California Philharmonic and more

Sundays Live Pianist Daniel Wnukowski performs works by Chopin, Szymanowski, Stojowski, Fitelberg, Tansman and Rathaus. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Symphonic Dances California Philharmonic performs Ravel’s “Daphnis et Chloe” Suite No. 2; De Falla’s “Three Corner Hats” Suite No. 2; Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” Suite and “The Rite of Spring” featuring hip-hop dancer Alyson Stoner; and John Williams’ “Escapades” from “Catch Me If You Can” featuring saxophonist Harvey Pittel. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
Symphony in the Cities Pacific Symphony performs works by Bernstein, Gershwin, Mozart and Sousa. Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge, 20 Lake Road, Irvine. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799.
Elgar’s Enigma Variations Guest conductor Matthias Pintscher leads the L.A. Philharmonic in Elgar’s masterwork; program also includes Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” Suite and Violin Concerto featuring violinist Nathan Cole. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts With clarinetist James Sullivan. Paul Hindemith’s Clarinet Quartet. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Dynamic Dvorák L.A. Phil assistant conductor Paolo Bortolameolli leads the orchestra in Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 and Overture to “Vanda,” plus Saint-Saëns’ “Havanaise” and Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Martin Chalifour. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles This touring band dedicated to the songs of the Fab Four performs backed by the Pasadena Pops under conductor Larry Blank. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Debussy: The Painter of Sound Pianist Robert Thies explores the composer’s connections with various artists and artworks. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 5 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free). (626) 449-6840.
Textures II: Soviet Russia Sonic Open Orchestra presents Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony and Sofia Gubaidulina’s “Seven Worlds” featuring cellist Katt Newlon and accordionist Daniel Corral. Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway, Suite 1, L.A. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $15. (800) 838-3006.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts With pianist Kirstin Weston. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Summer Culmination Concert Young musicians and vocalists from Idyllwild Arts’ annual summer intensive perform Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” Suite and Ron Kean’s “The Journey of Harriet Tubman.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live Pianist Lara Downes performs. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.