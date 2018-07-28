The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 29-Aug. 5: American Contemporary Ballet and more

Bon Iver & TU Dance The indie-rock group and the dance company founded by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands join forces for the West Coast premiere of their collaboration “Come Through”; program includes chamber orchestra Metropolis Ensemble and indie rock duo Wye Oak performing William Brittelle’s song cycle “Spiritual America.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$160. (323) 850-2000.