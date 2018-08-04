The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 5-11: 'Star Wars in Concert' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts With pianist Kirstin Weston, et al. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Pianist Lara Downes performs. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back in Concert The LA Phil under guest conductor David Newman performs John Williams’ classic scores to accompany screenings of George Lucas’ 1977 space opera and its 1980 sequel. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. “New Hope,” Tue., Fri., 8 p.m.; “Empire,” Wed., Sat., 8 p.m. $1-$202. (323) 850-2000.
The Pink Panther in Concert The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performs Henry Mancini’s score to accompany a screening of Blake Edwards’ 1963 caper starring Peter Sellers as the bumbling Inspector Clouseau. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $1-$161. (323) 850-2000.
Baroque, Classical and Romantic Traditions of Two Guitars Odeum Guitar Duo plays pieces by Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, et al. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 5 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free). (626) 449-6840.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Classical guitarist Fabio Barbagallo performs. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
Beethoven Celebrates Bernstein’s 100th Birthday California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale are joined by guest vocalists for a program that includes Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and selections from Bernstein’s “On the Town,” “Candide” and “West Side Story.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Rosalind Wong performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
SummerFest 18 Pacific Piano Trio plays pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Sundays Live Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo plays pieces by Rota, Britten, Fauré, et al. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Supernova & LACO String Quartet Supernova String Quartet performs the new four-movement piece “Suite for Los Angeles,” and a string quartet from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents a program of classics, new works, etc. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.