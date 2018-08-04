The week ahead at SoCal museums, Aug. 5-11: Robert Rauschenberg and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever Immersive sculptural installation by multimedia artist Yayoi Kusama. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now open. Closed Sun.-Tue. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555.
Art of Three Faiths: A Torah, a Bible, and a Qur’an Exhibit showcases three illuminated manuscripts: a 9th-century Qur’an from Africa, a 15th-century Christian Bible, and a rare, recently-acquired 13th-century Torah from Northern Europe. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Opens Tue.; ends Feb. 3. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Judithe Hernández: A Dream Is the Shadow of Something Real Recent pastels on paper by the prominent Chicana artist and muralist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Opens Sat.; ends Feb. 17. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; members, children under 12, free. (562) 437-1689.
Rauschenberg: In and About L.A. A selection of works by the late Robert Rauschenberg created during the pioneering artist’s various sojourns in Los Angeles. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends Feb. 10. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Critics’ Choices
Shinique Smith: Refuge Smith works across media, typically in combinations of painting, sculpture, collage and installation. Fabric is the constant throughout, and much of the material she uses has already played a role in the world, sheltering or adorning a body. Here, the memory of its prior purpose merges with the promise, mostly metaphorical, of a new function, in support of this stirring show’s assertion that acts of nurture and nationhood, art and humanity are profoundly linked. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State St., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sept. 9. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.