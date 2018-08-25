The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 26-Sept. 2: Pacific Opera Project's 'Carmen' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Agnes Swartz performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Trio Céleste performs Tchaikovsky’s Trio in A minor. LACMA , Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Carmina Burana Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey and the LA Phil are joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale , Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and a cohort of guest vocalists for Orff’s epic cantata; program also includes Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” featuring pianist Emanuel Ax . Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.

John Williams : Maestro of the Movies — 40th Anniversary Celebration! The composer-conductor joins the LA Phil and guest conductor David Newman in selections from Williams’ many classic film scores, presented with clips; with special guest Steven Spielberg. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$275. (323) 850-2000.

Carmen Pacific Opera Project offers a fully staged, one-night-only performance of Bizet’s romantic tragedy about a passionate Gypsy woman who seduces a naïve Spanish soldier; sung in French with English supertitles. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $24 and up. (323) 461-3673.

La Bohème in Concert Opera Buffs presents Puccini’s tragic tale, with live orchestra and chorus. The Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$65; free for members. (323) 356-0047.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music with violinist Anna Marie Arai, cellist Hillary Smith and pianist Rosalind Wong. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.