The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 26-Sept. 2: Pacific Opera Project's 'Carmen' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Agnes Swartz performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Trio Céleste performs Tchaikovsky’s Trio in A minor.
Carmina Burana Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey and the LA Phil are joined by
Carmen Pacific Opera Project offers a fully staged, one-night-only performance of Bizet’s romantic tragedy about a passionate Gypsy woman who seduces a naïve Spanish soldier; sung in French with English supertitles. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $24 and up. (323) 461-3673.
La Bohème in Concert Opera Buffs presents Puccini’s tragic tale, with live orchestra and chorus. The Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$65; free for members. (323) 356-0047.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music with violinist Anna Marie Arai, cellist Hillary Smith and pianist Rosalind Wong. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live The Concord Trio plays works by Ravel and Clara Schumann. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.