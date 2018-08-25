Advertisement

The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 26-Sept. 2: Pacific Opera Project's 'Carmen' and more

By Matt Cooper
Aug 25, 2018 | 1:00 AM
Dane Suarez and Nora Graham-Smith will share the stage in Pacific Opera Project's presentation of Bizet's "Carmen" at the Ford Theatres. (Josh Shaw)

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Agnes Swartz performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Trio Céleste performs Tchaikovsky’s Trio in A minor. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Carmina Burana Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey and the LA Phil are joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and a cohort of guest vocalists for Orff’s epic cantata; program also includes Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” featuring pianist Emanuel Ax. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies — 40th Anniversary Celebration! The composer-conductor joins the LA Phil and guest conductor David Newman in selections from Williams’ many classic film scores, presented with clips; with special guest Steven Spielberg. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$275. (323) 850-2000.

Carmen Pacific Opera Project offers a fully staged, one-night-only performance of Bizet’s romantic tragedy about a passionate Gypsy woman who seduces a naïve Spanish soldier; sung in French with English supertitles. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $24 and up. (323) 461-3673.

La Bohème in Concert Opera Buffs presents Puccini’s tragic tale, with live orchestra and chorus. The Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$65; free for members. (323) 356-0047.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music with violinist Anna Marie Arai, cellist Hillary Smith and pianist Rosalind Wong. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live The Concord Trio plays works by Ravel and Clara Schumann. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

