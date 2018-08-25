The week ahead in SoCal dance, Aug. 26-Sept. 2: 'Forever Flamenco' and more

Fixed No)one. Art House presents choreographer Chris Emile’s site-specific performance piece in dialogue with artist Haegue Yang’s installation “Strange Fruit,” which was inspired by the classic Billie Holliday anti-lynching ballad. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($8-$15; under 12, free). (213) 626-6222.