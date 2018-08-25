The week ahead at SoCal museums, Aug. 26-Sept. 2: 'Pop! 50 Years of Art & Popular Culture' and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Childhood Left at the Station: A Tribute to the Children of the Kindertransport Photographs, artifacts and personal narratives recall a program that helped rescue thousands of Jewish refugee children from Nazi-occupied Europe during the early days of WWII. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Dec. 31. Free; reservations required. (323) 651-3704.
Pop! 50 Years of Art & Popular Culture from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation Exhibition of 50-plus works pairs vintage works of historic Pop art with new pieces by younger artists. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway., Malibu. Opens Tue.; ends Dec. 2. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 506-4851.
All That Glitters: Life at the Renaissance Court The social and political complexities of courtly life in Europe are revealed in an exhibition of illuminated manuscripts, textiles and other luxury goods (opens Tue.; ends Dec. 2). Also on display: “Eighteenth-Century Pastel Portraits,” featuring examples of European portraiture from the museum’s permanent collection (opens Tue.; ends Oct. 13). The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Bunny Rogers: Inattention Exhibition showcases the New York-based artist’s video works “A Very Special Holiday Performance in Columbine Auditorium” and “Mandy’s Piano Solo in Columbine Cafeteria.” Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends Jan. 6. Closed Sun.-Tue. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555.
Critics’ Choices
Shinique Smith: Refuge Smith works across media, typically in combinations of painting, sculpture, collage and installation. Fabric is the constant throughout, and much of the material she uses has already played a role in the world, sheltering or adorning a body. Here, the memory of its prior purpose merges with the promise, mostly metaphorical, of a new function, in support of this stirring show’s assertion that acts of nurture and nationhood, art and humanity are profoundly linked. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State St., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sept. 9. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. (909) 865-3146.