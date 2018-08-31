The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 2-9: Lyris Quartet at Boston Court and more

Broadway Goes to the Movies Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by guest vocalists including Tony winners Christine Ebersole and John Lloyd Young for selections from “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music,” etc. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.