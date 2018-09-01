The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 2-9: Heidi Duckler's 'Ramona' and more

Fixed No)one. Art House presents choreographer Chris Emile’s site-specific performance piece in dialogue with artist Haegue Yang’s installation “Strange Fruit,” inspired by the Billie Holliday anti-lynching ballad. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($8-$15; under 12, free). (213) 626-6222.
San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts Preview Concert With Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Firuze Dance Company, et al. People’s Place, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. www.1stthursday.com.
Ramona After Dark Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre offers a late-night staging of “The Story of Ramona,” a site-specific work inspired by the novel about a young Native American girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Fri., 9 p.m.; also Sun., Sept. 16 & 23, 7 p.m. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.
Ballet Repertory Theatre’s Fall Festival The company opens its 42nd season with a new contemporary piece, plus Act 2 of “Swan Lake” and more. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.