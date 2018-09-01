The week ahead at SoCal museums, Sept. 2-9: 'Bunny Rogers: Inattention' and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Bunny Rogers: Inattention Video works by the New York-based artist, including “A Very Special Holiday Performance in Columbine Auditorium” and “Mandy’s Piano Solo in Columbine Cafeteria.” Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now open; ends Jan. 6. Closed Sun.-Tue. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555.
Sara Parent-Ramos The ceramist’s new works are inspired by the human microbiome. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Opens Sat.; ends Nov. 11. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.
Critics’ Choices
Shinique Smith: Refuge Smith works across media, typically in combinations of painting, sculpture, collage and installation. Fabric is the constant throughout, and much of the material she uses has already played a role in the world, sheltering or adorning a body. Here, the memory of its prior purpose merges with the promise, mostly metaphorical, of a new function, in support of this stirring show’s assertion that acts of nurture and nationhood, art and humanity are profoundly linked. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State St., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sept. 9. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. (909) 865-3146.