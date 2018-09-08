The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 9-16: A Far Cry With Simone Dinnerstein and more

Camerata Pacifica Season opener features works by Beethoven, Haydn and Brahms. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also, Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; and Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Robert Thies presents a multimedia-enhanced all-Debussy program. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Lyris Quartet performs pieces by Haydn, Tanguy and Glass. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
The Debussy Project Pianist Mark Robson opens Piano Spheres’ 25th season with a performance of 12 new Debussy-inspired etudes by contemporary composers. Zipper Concert Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$35. Also, Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Sat., 8 p.m. $15. www.pianospheres.org.
Thibaudet Plays Bernstein Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the LA Phil under guest conductor Karina Canellakis for Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2, “The Age of Anxiety”; program also includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 and Julia Perry’s “A Short Piece for Orchestra.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Plácido Domingo Conducts Music from Spain The opera superstar leads the LA Phil in works by Albéniz, Sarasate, Giménez and Saint-Saëns. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Concertos by Bach + Glass Boston-based chamber orchestra A Far Cry and pianist Simone Dinnerstein team up for a program that includes the Southern California premiere of Philip Glass’ Piano Concerto No. 3. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $48, $60. (949) 480-4278.
Rolf Kent’s The Concert Goes Awry The film composer and his ensemble collaborate with audience members in a guided vocal experiment in this entry in the “Under the Oaks” outdoor concert series. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 455-3723.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts Violinist Martin Chalifour, cellist Cécilia Tsan and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert play pieces by Brahms, Kodaly and Niels Gade. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Violinist Yueun Kim and pianist Sung Chang play pieces by Saint-Saëns, Schumann, Szymanowski and Corigliano. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org