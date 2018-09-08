The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 9-16: Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre's 'Carmen' and more

Kybele Dance Theater Modern-dance company found by Turkish-American dancer-choreographer Seda Aybay offers a program that includes the premieres of the Sufi-inspired work “Güneş Doğudan Yükselir (Sun Rises from the East)” and film noir-inspired piece “Noir.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.