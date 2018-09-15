The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 16-23: 'Don Carlo' at LA Opera, Los Angeles Master Chorale and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts Violinist Martin Chalifour, cellist Cécilia Tsan and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert play pieces by Brahms, Kodaly and Niels Gade. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Violinist Yueun Kim and pianist Sung Chang play pieces by Saint-Saëns, Schumann, Szymanowski and Corigliano. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Glendale Noon Concerts Calico Winds plays works by George Heussenstamm and John Scott. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Music@Mimoda Pianist Brendan White plays works by Sorabji and Ravel, and is joined by violinist Jacqueline Suzuki for Debussy’s Violin Sonata. Mimoda Studio, 5772 Pico Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. Free. (323) 935-0268.
Blacklisted Aaron Copland, Hanns Eisler and other composers accused in the 1950s of having communist ties are saluted in this entry in the “Under the Oaks” outdoor concert series. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 455-3723.
The Faktura Trio The piano trio plays works by Shostakovich, Brahm and Ravel. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
American Youth Symphony Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3, Joan Tower’s “Tambor,” and John Corigliano’s Clarinet Concerto. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 470-2332.
Don Carlo LA Opera opens its season with a remount of the company’s 2006 staging of Verdi’s tale of romance and intrigue in the Spanish court, with tenor Ramón Vargas in the title role and artistic director Plácido Domingo as Rodrigo; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 6 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Don Carlo Live Simulcast LA Opera’s season opener will also be transmitted in high-definition from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to large LED screens in two other locations. El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar, and Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. (213) 972-8001.
Moonlight Sonata The Pasadena Symphony and Pops’ annual gala features live music and more. Centennial Square, Pasadena City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 5 p.m. $275. (626) 793-7172.
The Mozart Requiem Los Angeles Master Chorale is joined by guest vocalists for a season opener that includes Mozart’s mass and Shawn Kirchner’s “Songs of Ascent.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Remembering Things Past: Proust and His Music Pianist Jérémie Favreau and violinist Ken Aiso play pieces by Franck, Saint-Saëns and Fauré. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
SpeakEasy LA Members of Camerata Pacifica perform in an informal setting (bring your own chair). Downtown Dance & Movement, 1144 S. Hope St., L.A. Sat., 1 p.m. $5 and up. (805) 884-8410.
Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Schubert, Dohnányi and Paganini. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 11 a.m. $65. (310) 434-3200.
Fei-Fei The Chinese pianist performs in recital. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts L.A. Harptette performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Los Angeles Symphonic Winds salute Kurt Weill. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.