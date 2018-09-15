The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 16-23: 'Don Carlo' at LA Opera, Los Angeles Master Chorale and more

Don Carlo LA Opera opens its season with a remount of the company’s 2006 staging of Verdi’s tale of romance and intrigue in the Spanish court, with tenor Ramón Vargas in the title role and artistic director Plácido Domingo as Rodrigo; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 6 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.