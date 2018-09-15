Advertisement

The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 16-23: San Pedro Festival of the Arts and more

By Matt Cooper
Sep 15, 2018 | 1:00 AM
The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 16-23: San Pedro Festival of the Arts and more
San Pedro City Ballet is among the local dance companies performing as part of this year's San Pedro Festival of the Arts. (Silvia Pangaro)

The Story of Ramona Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre stages this site-specific work inspired by the tale of a young Native American girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 23. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.

Advertisement

Dearly Beloved: A Union, Out of Wedlock Choreographer and movement artist Andrew Pearson examines LGBT issues in this immersive dance-theater work; for ages 21 and up only. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $20-$30. (925) 989-6429.

Carmen Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre presents a locally-touring production of a full-length work based on Bizet’s classic opera. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$60. (800) 838-3006. Also, Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $45-$65. (800) 745-3000.

San Pedro Festival of the Arts Performers include San Pedro City Ballet, Kairos Dance Company, et al. (Sat.); and Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Tango San Pedro, et al. (Sun.) Port of Los Angeles, Berths 88 & 89, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. Sat.-next Sun., 1 to 4:25 p.m. Free. www.triartsp.com.

2nd Annual Some Enchanted Evening — A Night of Broadway Song & Dance Veteran actor Patrick Cassidy headlines this intimate, cabaret-style benefit for Inland Pacific Ballet. Inland Pacific Ballet, 9061 Central Ave., Montclair. Sat., 6 p.m. $50, $95. (909) 482-1590.

Advertisement
Advertisement