The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 23-30: Ballet Hispánico, Jessica Lang Dance and more

Ballet Hispánico The New York-based company continues its residency at the Luckman with a program of works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Michelle Manzanales and Tania Pérez-Salas. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$48. (323) 343-6600.