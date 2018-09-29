The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, L.A. Phil and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The ensemble, under guest conductor Gemma New, opens its season with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian”; composer-in-residence Andrew Norman’s “Try”; the U.S. premiere of Franco Donatoni’s “Eco”; and Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Violin Concerto in E major featuring violinist Hilary Hahn and LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.