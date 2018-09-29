The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Laguna Dance Festival, Company Wayne McGregor and more

Company Wayne McGregor The London-based troupe stages the L.A. premiere of “Autobiography,” featuring 23 short pieces inspired by choreographer McGregor’s personal DNA sequence and presented in an order determined by an algorithm at each performance, in this Dance at the Music Center presentation. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $20 and up. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. $20 and up. (213) 972-0711.