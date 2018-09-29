The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Laguna Dance Festival, Company Wayne McGregor and more

México Vibra! Cultural celebration includes regional music and dance. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 4:30 p.m. Free. (949) 854-4646.
David Roussève/REALITY The company presents the world premiere of Roussève’s “Halfway to Dawn,” a full-length work saluting gay African American jazz pianist, arranger and activist Billy Strayhorn. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. $20-$30. (213) 237-2800.
Jesus Carmona: Amator The Barcelona-born flamenco star performs. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $45-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Laguna Dance Festival The four-day showcase includes a free, live rehearsal and Q&A with Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Thu., 7 p.m.); a one-night-only performance of “Stardust,” Complexions’ salute to the late David Bowie (Fri., 7:30 p.m.); and duets and solos by principal dancers from Ballet West, San Francisco Ballet and National Ballet of Canada, plus repertory excerpts by Complexions and Diavolo/Architecture in Motion (Sat., 7:30 p.m. and next Sun., 2 p.m.). Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $35-$75. (949) 497-2787.
Modern Moves The opener of Los Angeles Ballet’s 13th season features Balanchine’s “Western Symphony,” plus works by choreographers Aszure Barton and Alejandro Cerrudo. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $36-$104. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Westwood, Oct. 13, and Redondo Beach, Oct. 20)
Company Wayne McGregor The London-based troupe stages the L.A. premiere of “Autobiography,” featuring 23 short pieces inspired by choreographer McGregor’s personal DNA sequence and presented in an order determined by an algorithm at each performance, in this Dance at the Music Center presentation. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $20 and up. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. $20 and up. (213) 972-0711.
Mon Élue Noire — Sacre #2 (My Black Chosen One — Rite #2) In this CAP UCLA presentation, veteran Senegalese dancer Germaine Acogny performs the West Coast premiere of Olivier Dubois’ dance-theater work, part of the Ballet du Nord artistic director’s series of dances inspired by Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater, Kaufman Hall, UCLA, 120 Westwood Plaza, Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. $49. (310) 825-2101.
With Memories on Their Backs Voices Carry, Inc. presents this dance-theater work that shines a light on the plight of refugees. Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina Del Rey. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. www.voicescarryinc.com.