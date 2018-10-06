The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 7-14: Le Salon de Musiques, Vox Luminis and more

The Art of Claude Debussy Mini-festival commemorating the 100th anniversary of the French composer’s death features pianist Mark Robson and others. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6801.
Don Carlo LA Opera stages Verdi’s thriller, with tenor Ramón Vargas in the title role; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Duo Klavitarre Pianist Jolanta Ziemski and guitarist Maciej Ziemski and guests play pieces by Chopin, Brahms and Tansman. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $15, $25; advance purchase recommended. (323) 651-3704.
Hanson-Koobs Chamber Music Series Pianist Julio Elizalde, et al., play works by Brahms, Prokofiev and Dohnányi. La Sierra University, Hole Memorial Auditorium, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (951) 785-2036.
LA Fest: Dudamel Kicks Off the 100th Season Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil perform Salonen’s “LA Variations,” Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto,” and the world premiere of Andrew Norman’s “Sustain.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $23-$205. (323) 850-2000.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series opens its ninth season with “Romantic Nostalgia,” a program of works for string quartet by Schubert, Mendelssohn and Purcell. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Renée Anne Louprette The organist makes her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut with works by Bach, Duruflé and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
New West Symphony Season opener includes Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring pianist Kevin Cole and selections from the Gershwin songbook with vocalist Sylvia McNair. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (866) 776-8400.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orchestra Santa Monica New music director Roger Kalia conducts a season opener that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Jacobsen & Aghaei’s “Ascending Bird,” and Sheridan Seyfried’s Concerto for Two Violins & Orchestra featuring violinists Dennis Kim and Sam Fischer. Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.
Sounds Mysterious Salastina Music Society explores the concept of artistic greatness with works to be revealed at the performance. Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Sun., 3 p.m. $32. www.salastina.org.
Soweto Gospel Choir: Songs of the Free The South African a cappella group salutes Nelson Mandela. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 7 p.m. $30 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Sundays Live Pianist Petronel Malan plays pieces Mozart, Brahms and Liszt. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Telemania Early-music ensemble Tesserae is joined by guest violinist Rodolfo Richter for a season opener that features pieces by Telemann and Vivaldi. First Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $10-$30; children, free. www.tesseraebaroque.org.
LA Fest: LA’s Newest Music Dudamel leads members of the LA Phil play new commissions by SoCal composers Ellen Reid, Daniel Allas, etc., in a Green Umbrella program curated by Andrew Norman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Violinist Tomo Keller leads the group in works by Schubert, Nielsen and Francaix; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Reidemeister Move The duo performs works for contrabass and microtonal tuba. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.
Andrew Bird & Los Angeles Philharmonic The singer-songwriter performs his “Time Is a Crooked Bow (Song Suite with Orchestra)” with Dudamel and the LA Phil, plus solo selections to be announced; program also includes Steven Stucky’s “Symphony.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $49-$122. (323) 850-2000.
Les Talens Lyriques LA Opera presents the French Baroque ensemble in a program of works by François Couperin. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Vox Luminis This early-music vocal ensemble from Belgium performs works by Luther, Schütz, Purcell and Bach. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $55 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Moby & Los Angeles Philharmonic The alternative musician performs “God Moving Over the Face of the Waters” and other works with Dudamel, the LA Phil and special guests, plus solo selections; program also includes Julian Adolphe’s “Underneath the Sheen” and Gabriela Ortiz’s “Téenek — Invenciones de Territorio.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $49-$122. (323) 850-2000.
St. Matthew’s Music Guild Season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and “Coriolan Overture,” plus the “Emperor” concerto featuring pianist Petronel Malan. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
Vanessa Williams The singer-actress performs with Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $45 and up. (714) 755-5799.
The Yar Duo Piano Spheres’ Vicki Ray and electric slide guitarist Scot Ray perform as part of Pasadena Art Night. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. (626) 683-6801.
Composer at Large: An Evening with Julia Adolphe Adolphe and guest performers preview selections from her new opera. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6801.
Herbie Hancock & Los Angeles Philharmonic The jazz great performs solo and with Dudamel and the LA Phil, with selections to be announced from the stage; program also includes John Adams’s “City Noir.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $53-$141. (323) 850-2000.
Moon River and the Music of Henry Mancini Salute to the film and TV composer features vocalist Monica Mancini, Broadway’s Joshua Henry and New West Symphony. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $44 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Soldier Songs LA Opera’s “Off Grand” initiative presents baritone David Adam Moore in David T. Little’s war-themed, multimedia-enhanced monodrama for baritone and chamber orchestra. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $35-$75. (323) 461-3673.
Fluxus Learning Event A celebration of the experimental interdisciplinary art movement of the 1960s-70s features live performances, a lecture exploring the movement’s historical context, and a participatory workshop. The Getty Research Institute, the Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; reservations at www.getty.edu.
The French Connection Pianist and host Orli Shaham leads members of Pacific Symphony in works by Saint-Saëns, Debussy and Schubert. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $63 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Tigran Hamasyan The Armenian pianist-composer performs works from his latest album, “For Gyumri,” in this benefit presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., $29–$59. (310) 825-2101.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Lisa Zecchini performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet performs works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and William Walton. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20 at the door. (626) 799-6333.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro plays piece by Liszt and Portuguese pianist-composer José Vianna da Motta. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Pianist Angie Zhang plays pieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Liszt, Debussy, Bernstein, Granados and Liszt. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.