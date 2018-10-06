The week ahead at SoCal museums, Oct. 7-14: 'Manny Farber and Termite Art' and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman.
Openings
Adrian Piper: Concepts and Intuitions, 1965-2016 Extensive survey of the Conceptual artist’s socially conscious works includes more than 270 drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, multimedia installations and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 6. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.
West of Modernism: California Graphic Design, 1975-1995 Works from the museum’s collection illustrate the Golden State’s contributions to avant-garde design. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now open.; ends April 21. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
One Day at a Time: Manny Farber and Termite Art Works by and inspired by the painter, author and film critic and his quotidian aesthetic. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends March 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222.
Recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.