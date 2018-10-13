The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 14-21: Mariinsky Orchestra, Los Angeles Master Chorale and more

Classical
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring pianist Kenneth Broberg, plus works by Bernstein, Copland and Korngold. Norris Center for the Performing Arts, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Palos Verdes. Sun., 7:30 pm. $58. (310) 544-0404.
Don Carlo LA Opera stages Verdi’s thriller; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Fluxus Learning Event A celebration of the experimental interdisciplinary art movement of the 1960s-70s. The Getty Research Institute, the Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Dr., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; reservations at www.getty.edu.
The French Connection Pianist and host Orli Shaham leads members of Pacific Symphony in works by Saint-Saëns, Debussy and Schubert. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $63 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Lisa Zecchini performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet performs works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and William Walton. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20 at the door. (626) 799-6333.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro plays pieces by Liszt and Portuguese pianist-composer José Vianna da Motta. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Pianist Angie Zhang plays pieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Debussy, Bernstein, Granados and Liszt. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Chamber Music Palisades 22nd season opener features works by Beethoven, Schumann, Ravel, and others; with harpist Cristina Montes Mateo, cellist David Garrett and violist Aaron Oltman. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $30; students with I.D., free. (310) 463-4388.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Mozart, John Adams and others. Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Also at Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m; Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; and Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Glendale Noon Concerts Oboist Robert Walker and pianist Brendan White plays pieces by Schumann, Hummel and Saint-Saëns. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Beethoven and His Mentors Works for chamber orchestra by Beethoven, Haydn and Mozart; with soprano Lisa Eden, cellist and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
Immortal Beethoven Dream Orchestra performs the composer’s Symphony No. 5, “Egmont” Overture, and “Emperor” Concerto featuring pianist Fabio Bidini. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$100.
The Interludes Soprano Camila Lima and mezzo-soprano Michelle Rice sing pieces by Verdi, Puccini and others. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter) Los Angeles Master Chorale reprises its Peter Sellars-directed staging of 16th-century composer Orlando di Lasso’s biblically themed song cycle. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.
Mariinsky Orchestra Valery Gergiev leads his orchestra in Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and Violin Concerto featuring violinist Kristóf Baráti; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Valery Gergiev Talk/Atkins Young Artist Recital The maestro discusses his work and the future of classical music, then introduces a performance by aspiring opera singers. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (844) 626-8726.
Mirrors Singer-composer Sangeeta Teresa Mai performs her spiritually-themed crossover-classical song cycle. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $50 and up. (714) 556-2787.
A Musical Journey to Nueva España Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble explores the early choral repertoire of the Americas. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10750 Ohio Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Church of the Angels, 1100 Ave. 64, Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 533-9922.
Pasadena Symphony The orchestra under conductor David Lockington is joined by guest vocalists for a season opener that includes Mozart’s Requiem, Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 3 and Elgar’s “Introduction & Allegro.” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Santa Monica Symphony The orchestra opens its 74th season with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide,” and violinist-composer Roman Kim performing the U.S. premiere of his Violin Concerto No. 1. Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.smsymphony.org.
Satyagraha LA Opera mounts the Philip Glass opera about Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi’s years as a young attorney in turn-of-the-last-century South Africa; Grant Gershon conducts. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Time Folder Jacaranda opens its season with pianist Kathleen Supové performing Dylan Mattingly’s epic 24-movement piano cycle “Achilles Dreams of Ebbets Field.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Beethoven and Messiaen; with cellist Robert deMaine and others. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 11 a.m. $65. (310) 434-3200.
Coburn @Soka South Korean pianist HyeJin Kim plays the U.S. premiere of J.A.C. Redford’s “The Light We Never Noticed,” plus works by Bach, Ravel and Chopin. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Season opener includes Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” plus works by Mozart and Bach. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15, $20; ages 6-12, free with paying adults. www.culvercitysymphony.org.
Mozart Classical Orchestra Haydn’s Symphony No. 87, Boccherini’s Violoncello Concerto featuring cellist László Mezo, plus pieces by Piazzolla and Lehar. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646.
Organ Concert Organists play works by Bach, John Williams and others. First United Methodist Church of Torrance, 1551 El Prado, Torrance. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 328-3242.
Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble play works by Dvořák. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.