The week ahead in SoCal dance, Oct. 14-21: Pacífico Dance Company, 'Romeo & Juliet' and more

DANCE
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Diavolo | Architecture in Motion The company offers a program that includes the West Coast premiere of “Voyage”; presented by Dance at the Music Center. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20 and up. (213) 972-0711.
Ovation Festival Ballet Theatre performs contemporary works by local choreographers. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$45. (949) 854-4646.
Romeo & Juliet Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil team with choreographer Benjamin Millepied and his L.A. Dance Project for the Prokofiev ballet based on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$246. (323) 850-2000.
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández The company celebrates the dance traditions of the many regions of Mexico. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m. $28-$50. (323) 343-6600.
Burlesque & Inferno American Contemporary Ballet presents “Burlesque,” a new ballet by artistic director Lincoln Jones and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Charles Wuorinen, plus an encore of Jones and Wuorinen’s Dante-inspired work; contains partial nudity and adult situations. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
See the Music, Hear the Dance New York City Ballet’s Joaquin De Luz performs “A Suite of Dances,” choreographer Jerome Robbins’ solo work set to Bach’s Cello Suites. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand. Ave, L.A. Fri., 7 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050.
Mexico, de Tierra a Mar Pacífico Dance Company offers a family-friendly celebration of traditional Mexican dance. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 11 a.m. $5. (310) 434-3200.
Modern Moves Los Angeles Ballet stages Balanchine’s “Western Symphony,” plus works by choreographers Aszure Barton and Alejandro Cerrudo. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $36-$104. (310) 998-7782.
Stoneview Donna Sternberg & Dancers present a new site-specific dance work. Stoneview Nature Center, 5950 Stoneview Drive, Culver City. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 260-1198.