The week ahead at SoCal museums, Oct. 14-21: 'Notorious RBG,' 'Experience 37: Matriarchs' anew more

MUSEUMS
Reviews by Christopher Knight (C.K.) and Leah Ollman (L.O.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.
Openings
One Day at a Time: Manny Farber and Termite Art Works by and inspired by the painter, author and film critic and his quotidian aesthetic. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Sun.; ends March 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222.
Experience 37: Matriarchs Works by contemporary womxn artists representing 14 indigenous communities. El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Opens Thu.; ends Jan. 26. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020.
Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Exhibit of photographs, video and ephemera marks the jurist’s quarter-century on the Supreme Court. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Opens Fri.; ends March 10. Closed Mon., holidays. $7-$12; Thursdays, and 2 and under, free. (310) 440-4500.
Recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.