The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 21-28: Isaura String Quartet, Seong-Jin Cho and more

Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Beethoven and Messiaen; with cellist Robert deMaine and others. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 11 a.m. $65. (310) 434-3200.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Mozart, John Adams and others. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Colburn @Soka South Korean pianist HyeJin Kim plays the U.S. premiere of J.A.C. Redford’s “The Light We Never Noticed,” plus works by Bach, Ravel and Chopin. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Culver City Symphony Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” plus works by Mozart and Bach. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $15, $20; ages 6-12, free with paying adults. www.culvercitysymphony.org.
Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Aharonián, Kartalyan and Brahms. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter) Los Angeles Master Chorale reprises Orlando di Lasso’s biblically-themed song cycle. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.
Mozart Classical Orchestra Haydn’s Symphony No. 87, Boccherini’s Violoncello Concerto featuring cellist László Mezo, plus pieces by Piazzolla and Lehar. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646.
A Musical Journey to Nueva España Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble explores the early choral repertoire of the Americas. Church of the Angels, 1100 Avenue 64, Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 533-9922.
Organ Concert Organists play works of Bach, John Williams and others. First United Methodist Church of Torrance, 1551 El Prado, Torrance. Sun., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 328-3242.
Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble play works by Dvořák. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Myriad Electronic musician Daniel Lopatin, a.k.a. Oneohtrix Point Never, and his Myriad Ensemble present the West Coast premiere of this multimedia-enhanced, multidisciplinary exploration of art, philosophy, popular culture, etc. in the digital age. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $45-$85. (323) 850-2000.
The Music Guild Piano Trio Tuscany plays pieces by Rachmaninoff, Schubert and Ravel. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Joep Beving The Dutch composer/pianist performs. Lodge Room, 104 N. Avenue 56, Highland Park. Tue., 8 p.m. $25. www.eventbrite.com.
Colburn Orchestra with Valery Gergiev The Mariinsky Orchestra conductor leads the student ensemble in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” featuring singers from the Atkins Young Artists Program, and Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Dominic Cheli. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $15-$46. (323) 850-2000.
Finland à la carte Musicians from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra perform in this LACO fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Bel Air. Tue., 6:30 p.m. $400. (213) 622-7001.
Seong-Jin Cho The Korean pianist performs works by Chopin and Debussy. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $25-$119. (323) 850-2000.
Machines and Strings Isaura String Quartet is joined by KarmetiK Machine Orchestra and others for this immersive, multimedia-enhanced interdisciplinary project that features four world premieres. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.
Bernstein @ 100 Pacific Symphony is joined by Pacific Chorale, violinist Augustin Hadelich, soprano Celena Shafer and others for a centenary celebration of the conductor-composer that includes his “Prelude, Fugue, and Riffs,” “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium),” and “Chichester Psalms,” plus Broadway highlights and hits. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Mariinsky Orchestra Maestro Valery Gergiev leads his ensemble in an all-Stravinsky program that includes “The Firebird,” Symphony in Three Movements, Symphony in C, and Violin Concerto in D featuring violinist Kristóf Baráti. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Beach Cities Symphony Joel Feigin’s Festive Overture, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist Aubree Oliverson. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 379-9725.
Bruckner’s Fourth, “Romantic” Guest conductor Daniel Harding leads the LA Phil in Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, the West Coast premiere of Olga Neuwirth’s “Masaot/Clocks without Hands,” and the U.S. premiere of the late Oliver Knussen’s “O Hototogisu! fragment of a Japonisme.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Lucia Micarelli Violinist mixes classical, jazz, rock and pop. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $35. (310) 434-3200.
The South Bay Chamber Music Society Pianist Rina Dokshitsky and violinist Henry Gronnier play works by Bach, Beethoven and Franck. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Dept. Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Pl., Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Season opener features Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella,” Hannah Lash’s “Music for Loss,” and the U.S. premiere of Joseph Tamarin’s Domra Concerto featuring domra player Ekaterina Skliar. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
La Traviata Pacific Opera Project joins forces with Occidental College Glee Club and a large orchestra for a full-scale production of Verdi’s tragic tale of an ill-fated courtesan; in Italian with English supertitles. Thorne Hall, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road, L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 739-6122.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Thomas Dausgaard leads the ensemble in Sibelius’ Symphony No. 3, Grieg’s Two Norwegian Airs, Arvo Pärt’s “Silouan’s Song,” and Nielsen’s Clarinet Concerto featuring clarinetist and artist-in-residence Anthony McGill. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Satyagraha LA Opera stages the Philip Glass opera about Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi as a young attorney in turn-of-the-last-century South Africa; Grant Gershon conducts. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001.
Vampyr Vocalists and a chamber orchestra perform Joby Talbot’s new score to accompany a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s surreal 1932 terror tale in this LA Opera presentation; Matthew Aucoin conducts. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., next Wed., Oct., 31., 8 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001.
The Wizard’s Spellbook Pacific Symphony presents a kid-friendly program of favorites from “Fantasia,” the “Harry Potter” films, etc.; costumes encouraged. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Car/Tunes Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by Goodtime Boys Band, tenor Ashley Faatoalia, singer LaNesha Latimer and others for an evening of automotive-themed works. ArtCenter College of Design, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $70. www.muse-ique.com.
Colburn Chamber Music Society With marimba player She-e Wu. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 621-1050.
Da Camera Society Lute player Paul O’Dette performs. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. $85. (213) 477-2929.
Dalí Quartet String quartets by Mendelssohn and Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga, plus Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G Minor with pianist Olga Kern. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.
Dvorak’s New World Symphony Pacific Symphony performs Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn The baritone and his pianist wife perform works by Mozart, Bernstein, Weill, Tom Waits and others. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Sundays Live American Youth Symphony Principals Chamber Ensemble plays string quartets by Beethoven and Ravel. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.