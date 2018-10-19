The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 21-28: Isaura String Quartet, Seong-Jin Cho and more

Bernstein @ 100 Pacific Symphony is joined by Pacific Chorale, violinist Augustin Hadelich, soprano Celena Shafer and others for a centenary celebration of the conductor-composer that includes his “Prelude, Fugue, and Riffs,” “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium),” and “Chichester Psalms,” plus Broadway highlights and hits. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.