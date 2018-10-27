The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: 'Nosferatu,' 'Vampyr' and more

Car/Tunes Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by tenor Ashley Faatoalia and others for an evening of automotive-themed songs. ArtCenter College of Design, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $70. www.muse-ique.com.
Chamber Music in Historic Sites Lute player Paul O’Dette performs in this Da Camera Society presentation. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. $85. (213) 477-2929.
Colburn Chamber Music Society With marimba player She-e Wu. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 621-1050.
Dalí Quartet String quartets by Mendelssohn and Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga, plus Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G Minor with pianist Olga Kern. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.
Dvorak’s New World Symphony Pacific Symphony performs. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn The baritone and his pianist wife perform works by Mozart, Bernstein, Weill, Tom Waits and others. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Season opener features Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella,” Hannah Lash’s “Music for Loss,” and the U.S. premiere of Joseph Tamarin’s Domra Concerto featuring domra player Ekaterina Skliar. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
La Traviata Pacific Opera Project joins forces with Occidental College Glee Club and a large orchestra for a full-scale production of Verdi's tragic tale of an ill-fated courtesan; in Italian with English supertitles. Thorne Hall, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road, L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 739-6122.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sibelius’ Symphony No. 3, Grieg’s Two Norwegian Airs, Arvo Pärt’s “Silouan’s Song,” and Nielsen’s Clarinet Concerto featuring clarinetist Anthony McGill. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
The South Bay Chamber Music Society Pianist Rina Dokshitsky and violinist Henry Gronnier play works by Bach, Beethoven and Franck. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net.
Sundays Live American Youth Symphony Principals Chamber Ensemble plays string quartets by Beethoven and Ravel. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Mendelssohn & Sibelius String quartets performed by members of the LA Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Taiwan Philharmonic Gordon Chin’s “Dancing Song” from Three Aboriginal Songs for Orchestra, Debussy’s “La mer,” Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloe” Suite No. 2, and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Stephen Hough; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Nosferatu Organist Dennis James provides live accompaniment for a screening of the silent 1922 vampire thriller. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A.Wed., 8 p.m. $33-$63. (323) 850-2000.
Vampyr A chamber orchestra and vocalists conducted by Matthew Aucoin perform Joby Talbot’s new score to accompany a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s surreal 1932 terror tale in this LA Opera presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Britain à la carte Musicians from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra perform in this LACO fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hancock Park. Thu., 6:30 p.m. $400. (213) 622-7001.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Glinka and others. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Also at Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. (Also Wed., Nov. 7, in San Marino)
Escher String Quartet Works by Mozart, Britten and Dvořák. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu, 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Mälkki Conducts Mahler’s 5th Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and the world premiere of Steve Reich’s Music for Ensemble and Orchestra. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Margaret Leng Tan For her Los Angeles debut, this keyboardist who specializes in works for toy piano performs George Crumb’s “Metamorphosis (Book 1)” and Phyllis Chen’s “Curios.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.
Satyagraha LA Opera stages the Philip Glass opera about Gandhi’s years as a young attorney in South Africa. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001.
Between War and Here Ensemble Galilei, which blends classical, Celtic and contemporary music, shares the stage with NPR war correspondents Anne Garrels and Neal Conan for this salute to veterans and wounded warriors. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.
First Fridays at First! The Hausmann Quartet performs works for strings by Haydn. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Inspired by Goethe Con Gioia keyboardist Preethi De Silva and guest vocalists perform lieder by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and others. Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m. $12-$30. www.congioia.org.
Nixon Library Concerts The U.S. Army Field Band Soldier’s Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
The Phantom of the Opera New West Symphony supplies a live score to accompany a screening of this silent 1925 terror tale starring Lon Chaney; with organist Dennis James and soprano Kristi Holden. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $34 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Three Tales Long Beach Opera stages composer Steve Reich and video artist Beryl Korot’s documentary-style opera about the rise of technology over the last century. Ernest Borgnine Theater, Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach. Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$110. (562) 470-7464.
Haydn’s The Creation Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists perform the Austrian composer’s oratorio inspired by the book of Genesis and Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 662-2345.
L’Arpeggiata This early-music group led by Christina Pluhar presents “Mediterraneo,” an exploration of Baroque and traditional music from Italy, Turkey, Spain, Greece and Macedonia. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Embark for Vienna,” a program of works for strings and piano by Mozart and Beethoven. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Quartetto di Cremona The Italian string quartet performs. Musco Center for the Arts, Salmon Recital Hall, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $40. (844) 626-8726.
Restoration Concerts Oboist Phil Ayling and Friends present “100 Years of Hollywood Film.” South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live The Young Musicians Foundation Debut Chamber Orchestra performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.