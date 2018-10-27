The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: 'Nosferatu,' 'Vampyr' and more

Taiwan Philharmonic Gordon Chin’s “Dancing Song” from Three Aboriginal Songs for Orchestra, Debussy’s “La mer,” Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloe” Suite No. 2, and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Stephen Hough; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.