The week ahead in SoCal theater, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: 'Everything That Never Happened,' 'Quack' and more

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
The Constitution Saudade Theatre stages Portuguese playwright Mickaël de Oliveira’s drama about four actors tasked by their government with drafting a new constitution; performed in English. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $35. www.saudadetheatre.org.
Jewish Women’s Theatre Fall Party Season launch includes the debut performance of “Jews in America.” Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $40, $75. (310) 315-1400.
Quack The host of a wellness-themed daytime-TV talk show finds his professional and personal lives in peril in Eliza Clark’s new comedy. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $25-$72. (213) 628-2772.
Studio: Fall 2018 New works and works-in-progress by local theater artists, dancers, musicians, etc. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun.-Mon., 8:30 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 237-2800.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Writer-performers Burt Grinstead and Anna Stromberg reimagine Robert Louis Stevenson’s Victorian-era thriller. The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Mon.-Wed., 8 p.m. $20. (323) 860-7300.
1968 — Let The Sun Shine In Singer Barb Jungr and pianist John McDaniel reinterpret some of the classic anthems of the era in this cabaret show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Tue., 8:30 p.m. $20. (866) 468-3399.
Angela Delfini Explains It All For You The Italian comic actress mixes physical comedy, dance and more in this solo show. Lyric Hyperion Theater, 2106 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Thu., 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $10. www.eventbrite.com.
Cleo, Theo and Wu The fate of the universe rests on the shoulders of one Los Angeles woman in Kirsten Vangsness’ feminist-themed sci-fi fable. Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 8. $20, $25. (323) 856-8611.
SIGNing the Song A boy growing up in a deaf household discovers a love for music in writer-performer William Martinez’s solo show that mixes singing with American Sign Language. Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Thu., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 .m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $35. (866) 811-4111.
SkyPilot One-Act Festival Inaugural showcase features seven original short plays, in two distinct programs; schedules at www.skypilottheatre.com. Oh My Ribs! Entertainment, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun, 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $15; passes, $20. (800) 838-3006.
The Doo-Wop Project Performers from “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” sing classic hits from the 1950s-60s. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $55-$75. (562) 916-8500.
Fighting Shadows: One Man’s Story Richard Cabral (“Mayans M.C.”) tells of his escape from his earlier life as a gang member in East L.A. in this solo drama. The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts, 720 Kohler St., L.A. Fri.-Sat, 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $25. www.eventbrite.com.
Icons of Vinyl: The Ultimate Tribute Tour Musical salutes to Eric Clapton, the Eagles and Tom Petty. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Fri., 7 p.m. $25-$55. (800) 595-4849.
Lea Michele and Darren Criss The Broadway veterans and former “Glee” costars share the stage. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Men of Steel: Magnoliaz Staged reading of this drag-style send of the soapy Southern melodrama. The Cavern Club @ Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006.
Parfumerie Theatre Palisades stages this classic 1930s-era romantic comedy that inspired the hit films “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail.” The Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road, Pacific Palisades. Fri.-Sat. 8 p.m.; next Sun. 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 9. $18, $20. (310) 454-1970.
Seinfeld Live Veteran comic and sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld performs. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 7 and 9:30 p.m. $62.50 and up. (800) 982-2787.
She Loves Me Tony-winning musical based on the 1930s-era play that inspired “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Actors Co-op, David Schall Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 16. $30-$39. (323) 462-8460.
There Is Evil in This House Flat Tire Theatre Company presents Natalie Nicole Dressel’s new, fact-based drama about one trans woman’s journey. Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $20. www.flattiretheatre.org.
Around the World with Suzy London The actor shares songs and stories from her travels; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Bliss (or Emily Post Is Dead) Moving Arts stages the joint premiere of Jami Brandli’s satire that reimagines female characters from classic Greek tragedies as housewives, etc., in 1960s New Jersey. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 2. $30; opening night only, $45. (323) 472-5646.
Pride and Prejudice New adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel about love and courtship in 18th-century England. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 1. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.
Shadow Play Trusty Sidekick Theater Company offers a multimedia-enhanced performance for families with kids ages 2 to 5. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., next Sun., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. $25. (310) 746-4000.
Sweet Caroline — The Musical Journey of Neil Diamond Tribute artist Jay White salutes the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$65. (562) 916-8500.
jackbenny The sibling musical-theater duo performs. The Lyric Hyperion Theatre, 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (323) 928-2299.
A Mile in My Shoes Writer-performer Kathryn Taylor Smith portrays 16 characters in this solo drama about homelessness. Hudson Backstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Dec. 9. $25. (323) 965-9996.
She’s History Amy Simon salutes female leaders including Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Eleanor Roosevelt and Hillary Clinton; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20; ages 10-18, free. (323) 851-7977.
Critics’ Choices
Everything That Never Happened Sarah B. Mantell’s ingeniously revisionist take on Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” reconsiders the text from a Jewish perspective, combined with a blistering feminist bent. Given a less authoritative approach, Mantell’s time-bending, character-driven piece could have blurred into a muddle, but veteran director Jessica Kubzansky builds from the play’s initially comedic moments to something very akin to tragedy in a production that is pristine in every particular. Audacious, imaginative and moving, Mantell’s play dramatizes the historical obduracy of anti-Semitism, as well as the frustration of women trapped within patriarchal structures that leave them little freedom of movement or choice. (F.K.F.) Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 4. $20-$39. (626) 683-6801.
Gloria It’s a given in a work by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that something startling will occur that will have you rethinking everything you thought you understood about the play. It would be a disservice to give away what happens in this smart and bitingly funny workplace comedy, set initially in a New York magazine office staffed by wildly ambitious millennial assistants. But the writing and acting in this Echo Theater Company production are so scrupulously observed that the unpredictable turns feel completely and terrifyingly natural. (C.M.) Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $34; Mondays, $20 in advance or pay-what-you-will at the door. (310) 307-3753.
Johnny Got His Gun Dalton Trumbo’s 1939 novel plunges readers into the mind of a 20-year-old soldier badly injured in World War I. Yet this buoyant stage adaptation dwells not so much on the nightmare of his situation as on the joys stored in his memories and the exhilaration of reconnecting with the everyday world. Life resiliently pulses in Tim Robbins’ remarkable staging for the Actors’ Gang, which is driven by Nathan Woodworth’s riveting portrayal of the soldier. (D.H.M.) (D.H.M.) The Actors’ Gang Theatre, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $25-$34.99. (310) 838-4264.
Sell/Buy/Date After a run at the Geffen earlier this year, writer-performer Sarah Jones (best known for her Tony-winning “Bridge and Tunnel”) brings her latest solo show to the Renberg. Even if “Sell/Buy/Date weren’t a compelling piece of theater and a provocative examination of the effects of pornography and prostitution on our society, watching Jones repeatedly disappear into a series of diverse and utterly persuasive characters would be worth the price of a ticket. (M.G.) The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Thu.-Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 3. $20-$75. (323) 860-7300.
Showpony Long-time husband and wife producing team Tom Ormeny and Maria Gobetti have a keen intuition when it comes to scouting worthy new plays, and this world premiere by Judith Leora is a real gem, a rollicking entertainment, set in a New York advertising agency, that addresses the current political climate from a fiercely feminist perspective. The play’s valiant women workplace warriors — three African American, two Caucasian — straddle the divide of unconscious racism as they bicker, bond and do battle against a rigged corporate system. In a slam-bang, briskly calibrated staging, Ormeny melds his gifted performers into an impressively organic ensemble that does full credit to Leora’s pithy, timely play. (F.K.F.) The Big Victory Theatre, 3326 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $22-$34. (818) 841-5421.