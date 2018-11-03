The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 4-11: Verdi Chorus, Czech Philharmonic and more

Calyx Ensemble Works for two violins and cello. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., 7 p.m. $20. (310) 822-8392.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Glinka and others. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Haydn’s The Creation Pacific Chorale and guest vocalists perform the Austrian composer’s biblically-inspired oratorio. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 5 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 662-2345.
The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles Season opener includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 101, Brahms’ Variations on a Theme of Haydn, and “Invierno Porteño” from Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” featuring violinist Sydney Adedamola. Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1977 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. Free. Sun., 4 p.m. (213) 788-4260.
L’Arpeggiata This early-music group led by Christina Pluhar presents “Mediterraneo,” an exploration of Baroque and traditional music from Italy, Turkey, Spain, Greece and Macedonia. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Embark for Vienna,” a program of works for strings and piano by Mozart and Beethoven. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Mälkki Conducts Mahler’s 5th Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and the world premiere of Steve Reich’s Music for Ensemble and Orchestra. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Restoration Concerts Oboist Phil Ayling and Friends perform music from classic Hollywood films. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Quartetto di Cremona The Italian string quartet performs. Musco Center for the Arts, Salmon Recital Hall, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $40. (844) 626-8726.
Satyagraha LA Opera stages this Philip Glass opera about Gandhi’s years as a young attorney in South Africa. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Sundays Live The Young Musicians Foundation Debut Chamber Orchestra performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Three Tales Long Beach Opera presents Minimalist composer Steve Reich and video artist Beryl Korot’s documentary-style opera about the rise of technology over the last century. Ernest Borgnine Theater, Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach. Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$110. (562) 470-7464.
Fluxus: Cage’s Europeras 1 & 2 The LA Phil New Music Group, director Yuval Sharon’s The Industry and a cohort of singers and dancers mount composer John Cage’s experimental mash-up of traditional European operas. Sony Pictures Studios, 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City. Tue., Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $40, $55. (323) 850-2000.
Colburn Chamber Music Society With violinist Martin Beaver, violist Paul Coletti, cellist Clive Greensmith and pianist Fabio Bidini. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. (213) 621-1050.
Czech Philharmonic The orchestra, under new music director Semyon Bychkov, performs a two-night engagement that features Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings and “Francesca da Rimini,” plus Dvorák’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Alisa Weilerstein (Wed., 8 p.m.); and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7, plus Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Kirill Gerstein (Thu., 8 p.m.); presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Glendale Noon Concerts The ensemble Transcendence performs Claude Bolling’s Suite No. 2 for Jazz Flute and Piano Trio. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Sonya Yoncheva The Bulgarian soprano performs arias and songs backed by an orchestra under conductor Domingo Hindoyan. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $95 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Baroque Conversations Oboist Claire Brazeau leads the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in works by Telemann, Adés, Couperin and others. Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at St. Monica Catholic Church, 701 California Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $52 and up. (213) 622-7001.
The Tempest Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki and the LA Phil perform Sibelius’ music for Shakespeare’s fantasy drama to accompany a production featuring actors from the Old Globe in San Diego plus a cohort of singers and dancers. Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Pura Entraña (Pure Gut) Experimental vocalist and intermedia artist Carmina Escobar is joined by Mexican improvisation ensemble Der Bauch and others for this performance piece featuring Jerónimo Naranjo’s installation “Piano Suspendido (Suspended Piano).” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.
St. Matthew’s Music Guild Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D featuring violinist Annelle Kazumi Gregory, plus works by Copland and Ravel. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
Alisa Weilerstein The cellist performs all six of Bach’s Cello Suites in a solo recital. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $45–$95. (310) 746-4000.
The Wonderful Music of Oz Pacific Symphony and guest vocalists perform favorites from “Wicked,” “The Wiz” and “The Wizard of Oz.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $45 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Friends of Music Series Organist Robert Huw Morgan performs. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191.
Long Beach Symphony Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7, Elkington’s “Out of the Mist,” and Brahms’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist Roger Wilkie. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $28 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
Passione! Opera! The Verdi Chorus performs selections from Verdi’s “Aïda,” “Don Carlo” and “Nabucco,” Saint-Saëns’ “Samson and Delilah,” Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffmann” and more. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006.
Sounds Unknown: The Sound of America Salastina Music Society explores works by underrepresented American composers both female and male. Pasadena Conservatory, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at the Broad Stage, East Wing, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $32, $40. www.salastina.org.
Total Eclipse: Music for Handel’s Tenor, John Beard With Musica Angelica, guest artistic director Stephen Stubbs and tenor Aaron Sheehan. The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$59; family passes available. (562) 276-0865.
Billy Childs’ Jazz Chamber Ensemble The pianist and his band are joined by the Lyris Quartet for a mix of classical music and jazz. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Da Camera Society The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio plays piano trios by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Stanley Silverman. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary’s University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $65, $85. (213) 477-2929.
Second Sundays at Two Violinist Varty Manouelian and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert play violin sonatas by Mozart and Brahms. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
St. James Sunday Concerts Pianist Carlos Gardels plays pieces by Scarlatti, Brahms, Bernstein and others. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Pianist Simone Leitão performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Topanga Symphony Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”; Hindemith’s Five Pieces for String Orchestra; and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist Aubree Oliverson. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.
West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim leads his ensemble of young musicians from the Middle East and the Mediterranean region in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, and Richard Strauss’s “Don Quixote” featuring cellist Kian Soltani. Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $47-$141. (323) 850-2000.