The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 18-25: Sarah Chang, Cameron Carpenter and more

Caltech Symphony Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Barber’s First Essay for Orchestra, and Dvořák’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist John Walz. Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 3:30 p.m. Free. (626) 395-3295.
Cameron Carpenter Plays Saint-Saëns The organist joins guest conductor Roderick Cox and the LA Phil for Saint-Saëns's Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” and Poulenc’s Organ Concerto; program also includes the premiere of Christopher Cerrone’s “The Insects Became Magnetic.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$204. (323) 850-2000.
Sarah Chang The violinist, accompanied by pianist Julio Elizalde, plays pieces by Franck, Bartok and Brahms. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $35-$65. (844) 626-8726.
Émigrés & Exiles Northern California-based new music group Ensemble For These Times celebrates the works of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and 40s. Hillel at UCLA, 574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 208-3081.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor David Danzmayr leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral”; Korngold’s “Straussiana”; and Ligeti’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Jennifer Koh. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Los Angeles Master Chorale The ensemble performs Bach’s Magnificat and the West Coast premiere of Reena Esmail’s “This Love Between Us: Prayers for Unity.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $39 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Millennia Consort Organist Alison Luedecke and ensemble perform Mussorgky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Holst’s “The Planets” and more. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 5 p.m. $10, $20. www.allsaintsbh.org.
New West Symphony Guest conductor Fawzi Haimor leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Weber’s Overture to “Der Freischütz,” and MacDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Martina Filjak. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$200. (866) 776-8400.
Sundays@Soka Pacific Symphony violinist and concertmaster Dennis Kim leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Divertimento in D Major and Sinfonia Concertante featuring principal violist Meredith Crawford. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56. (949) 480-4278.
Sundays Live Members of New York-based chamber ensemble Decoda play pieces by C.P.E. Bach, Schumann, and others. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Brendan White perform Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 10. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Stanley Kubrick’s Sound Odyssey Guest conductor Jessica Cottis and the LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and host Malcolm McDowell for selections from the scores of some of the British director’s best-known films, including “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “A Clockwork Orange.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $68-$212. (323) 850-2000.
Symphonies for Youth: Brahms and His First Symphony Kid friendly-program presented by the LA Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also Sat., Dec. 1, 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000.
Dover Quartet Works by Dvořák, Tchaikovsky and Mason Bates; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Hansel and Gretel LA Opera offers a family-friendly staging of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th-century take on the classic fairytale. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Sundays Live Pianist Inyoung Huh plays works by Beethoven, Liszt and Prokofiev. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.