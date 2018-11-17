The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 18-25: Sarah Chang, Cameron Carpenter and more

Stanley Kubrick’s Sound Odyssey Guest conductor Jessica Cottis and the LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and host Malcolm McDowell for selections from the scores of some of the British director’s best-known films, including “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “A Clockwork Orange.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $68-$212. (323) 850-2000.