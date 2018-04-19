Weekend Picks: David Bowie, Anna Camp, Alvin Ailey and a funny 'El Niño'

Your shortlist for arts this weekend: How about separate performances by three highly regarded New York dance companies? Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem are all in Southern California. In music, Will Oldham shares the stage with Eighth Blackbird, and de Angelis Vocal Ensemble concludes its season. On the stage, “Belleville” opens while “El Niño” closes.

Complexions salutes Bowie

Let all the children boogie! Complexions Contemporary Ballet pays tribute to the late, great David Bowie with “StarDust,” a new work featuring an eclectic selection of songs from the iconic and influential English art rocker’s storied career. (Read the back story from choreographer and company co-founder Dwight Rhoden.) Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $34 and up. www.musiccenter.org

‘Belleville’ opens at Pasadena Playhouse

Things aren’t all hunky-dory for a newly-married American couple living in a funky Paris neighborhood in the L.A. premiere of Amy Herzog’s Hitchcockian suspense drama “Belleville.” Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect”) and Thomas Sadoski (“The Newsroom”) costar. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. In previews now, opens Sunday, ends May 13. Check website for schedule. $25 and up. www.pasadenaplayhouse.org

Thomas Sadoski costars in the new drama "Belleville" at Pasadena Playhouse. Catie Laffoon

Eighth Blackbird at Ace Hotel

The eclectic Chicago sextet Eighth Blackbird shares the stage with Will Oldham, the singer-songwriter occasionally known as Bonnie “Prince” Billy, in this Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presentation. The evening includes “Murder Ballades,” a collection of darkly-themed, folk-music-inspired tales from the National’s Bryce Dessner. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $29.50-$59.50. www.cap.ucla.edu

Singer-songwriter Will Oldham, center, performs with music ensemble Eighth Blackbird. Nathan Keay

Alvin Ailey and Dance Theatre of Harlem

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Dance Theatre of Harlem return to Southern California to perform popular repertory and in separate engagements. Ailey is at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $19 and up. www.scfta.org. Dance Theatre of Harlem is at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $60 and up. www.thebroadstage.org

Alvin Ailey dancers Daniel Harder and Rachael McLaren. Paul Kolnik

De Angelis Vocal Ensemble

San Juan Capistrano’s de Angelis Vocal Ensemble concludes its 13th season with “Sacré France.” This program of sacred music by French composers includes Francis Poulenc’s Mass in G, plus works by Maurice Duruflé, Alfred Desenclos and Pierre Villette. Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $10-$40. www.deangelisensemble.org

De Angelis Vocal Ensemble will conclude its season with a French-themed program at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. Joe Truxaw

‘El Niño’ closes at Rogue Machine

The forecast calls for “El Niño.” It’s your last weekend to catch playwright Justin Tanner’s new comedy about a down-on-her-luck writer and her similarly dysfunctional family. An L.A. Times Critics' Choice. The MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday. $40. www.roguemachinetheatre.com