Weekend Picks: Eddie Izzard, Irish dance, 'Happiest Song' and more

Our roundup of cultural happenings around Southern California this weekend include comic Eddie Izzard and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” in Costa Mesa, a revival of Molière’s “The School for Wives” and pianist Garrick Ohlsson in Santa Monica, and a pair of shows by Dublin Irish Dance. Plus, the conclusion of playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Elliot trilogy and Leonard Bernstein’s only movie score, played live to film.

Eddie Izzard ‘Believe Me’

The comic, actor, author, philosopher, marathoner, globetrotter, cross-dresser and all-around bon vivant holds court at the latest stop on his Believe Me Tour. The show features intimate tales from Izzard’s recently published memoir, as well as heaping helpings of his trademark off-kilter humor and an audience Q&A. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $39 and up. www.scfta.org

‘School for Wives’ at City Garage

Totes inappropes! A wealthy merchant trains a young girl to someday be the perfect bride for himself in a remount of City Garage’s 2009 production of Molière’s 17th-century comedy “The School for Wives.” Bo Roberts and Claire Pida costar. City Garage, Bergamot Station, Building T1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays; ends April 1. $20-$25; Sundays are pay what you can at the door. www.citygarage.org

Claire Pida and Bo Roberts costar in Molière's "The School for Wives" at City Garage. Paul Rubenstein

Pacific Symphony’s ‘Magic Flute’

Coloratura soprano Kathryn Lewek reprises her role as the Queen of the Night in Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale’s joint, semi-staged production of Mozart’s romantic Singspiel fantasy “The Magic Flute.” In German with English supertitles; spoken dialogue in English. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday. $25 and up. www.PacificSymphony.org

Soprano Kathryn Lewek is set to appear in a semi-staged production of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" at Segerstrom Center. Simon Pauly

Two chances to see Irish dance

Dublin Irish Dance doubles down with a pair of performances of “Stepping Out,” the touring troupe’s knees-up celebration of Celtic music and culture. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $29 and up. www.scfta.org. Also at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 3 p.m. Sunday. $33 and up. www.valleyperformingartscenter.org/

Dublin Irish Dance celebrates Celtic culture with shows in Costa Mesa and Northridge. Dublin Irish Dance

Pianist Ohlsson in Santa Monica

Acclaimed pianist Garrick Ohlsson performs a recital program that includes Beethoven’s Sonata in C Minor, Schubert’s Sonata in B-Flat Major, plus selected pieces by Scriabin. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $65 and up. www.thebroadstage.org

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson. Dario Acosta

‘Happiest Song’ in DTLA

Theatergoers have been able to catch the first two installments of Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Elliot Trilogy, “Elliot, a Soldier’s Fugue” at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City and “Water by Spoonful” at the Mark Taper Forum. Now comes the L.A. premiere of the closing play, “The Happiest Song Plays Last.” Tom Bradley Theater, Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St. 8 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. Sunday; ends March 19. $24-$52. www.thelatc.org

New West plays Bernstein