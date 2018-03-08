Weekend Picks: Joffrey Ballet, Miwa Matreyek, 'My Lai' and more

Your options for performing arts this weekend include the Joffrey Ballet, the artist Miwa Matreyek, and the Kronos Quartet leading the fact-based “My Lai” at Royce Hall. The new tune-filled tale “Cambodian Rock Band” opens at South Coast Repertory. And there’s a birthday bash at the Getty Center, and you’re invited. Here’s the quick rundown.

Joffrey’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’

In fair Verona, where we lay our scene: Political turmoil in 20th century Italy serves as the backdrop for the Joffrey Ballet's reimagining of “Romeo & Juliet,” Prokofiev’s take on Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy. Rory Hohenstein and Christine Rocas dance the lead roles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ends March 17. $34 and up. www.musiccenter.org

‘Orpheus and Eurydice’

The Joffrey also is joining forces with Los Angeles Opera for an update of Gluck’s 18th century opera based on ancient Greek myth. In “Orpheus and Eurydice,” a legendary hero goes to hell and back to rescue his beloved. Tenor Maxim Mironov and soprano Lisette Oropesa sing the lead roles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; five additional performances through March 25. $16 and up. www.laopera.org

Lisette Oropesa and Maxim Mironov in "Orpheus and Eurydice." Ken Howard

Miwa Matreyek at Caltech

Prepare to be enchanted when animator and performance artist Miwa Matreyek reprises her mythologically inspired, multimedia-enhanced and visually ravishing shadow plays “Myth & Infrastructure” and “This World Made Itself.” Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Friday. $10, $30. www.events.caltech.edu

Miwa Matreyek performing "Myth & Infrastructure." Scott Groller / RADAR L.A.

‘My Lai’ at Royce Hall

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents Kronos Quartet, tenor Rinde Eckert and musician Vân-Ánh Võ in a one-night-only performance of “My Lai.” Jonathan Berger’s monodrama is based on a U.S. Army helicopter pilot’s first-person account of the 1968 massacre of hundreds of Vietnamese villagers by American troops. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. 8 p.m. $29-$59. www.cap.ucla.edu

Kronos Quartet, left, with tenor Rinde Eckert and instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ . Zoran Orlic

‘Bingo Hall’ at the Autry

Native Voices at the Autry focuses on Native American, Alaska Native and First Nations playwrights. Next up for the company is “Bingo Hall,” Dillon Chitto’s new family-friendly, coming-of-age comedy-drama about a young man who’s thinking about leaving his pueblo and heading off to college. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ends March 25. $8-$25; reservations recommended. www.theautry.org

Cast members Michaela Escarcega, left, Kholan Studi and Kenny Ramos in Dillon Chitto's new comedy drama "Bingo Hall," presented by Native Voices at the Autry. Craig Schwartz

The Getty’s 20th birthday

Congrats, Getty Center, you don’t look a day over 19! The museum complex that looms over the 405 celebrates its 20th birthday with a bash featuring live music and dance, arts-and-crafts workshops and much, much more. 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. www.getty.edu

‘Cambodian Rock Band’ at South Coast Rep

Lauren Yee’s world-premiere comedy-drama-mystery “Cambodian Rock Band” tells the complicated tale of a young woman, her immigrant father, a brutal regime and surf-rock music in 1970s Cambodia. Songs are by local group Dengue Fever. South Coast Repertory, Julianne Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; ends March 25. $23 and up. www.scr.org