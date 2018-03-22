Weekend Picks: Ballet Hispánico, Heidi Duckler, Vietnamese composers and more

What’s on for this weekend? Arts events include Independent Shakespeare Company’s “All’s Well That Ends Well,” a survey of works by Vietnamese composers at the Musco Center for the Arts and site-specific work by Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre at the Pacific Design Center. “A Delicate Ship” ends its run, and Ballet Hispánico takes the stage at Cal State L.A.

Ballet Hispánico at the Luckman

New York contemporary-dance company Ballet Hispánico celebrates Latin American culture in the family-friendly “En Familia,” which includes an audience Q&A. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $20. www.luckmanarts.org

Ballet Hispánico comes to the Luckman at Cal State L.A. Paula Lobo

Vietnamese composers at Musco Center

The Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music presents “Of Times and Perspectives,” a survey of works by five ex-pat Vietnamese composers. Pieces include scenes from P.Q. Phan’s opera “The Tale of Lady Thi Kính.” Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. 4 p.m. Sunday. $20 and up. www.muscocenter.org

A scene from P.Q. Phan’s opera "The Tale of Lady Thi Kí­nh." VASCAM

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre’s ‘Whale’

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre explores climate change and the human need for connection in “Once in a Whale,” the troupe’s latest site-specific piece, presented in the building known as the Blue Whale. The performance is part of the Pacific Design Center’s Westweek interior-design showcase. Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday. $25, $50. www.heididuckler.org

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre will perform "Once in a Whale" at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center. Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre

‘Delicate Ship’ ends voyage in NoHo

It’s your last weekend to see “A Delicate Ship,” Anna Ziegler’s dramedy about a woman and two men caught up in a bizarre love triangle. It was an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15, $34. www.roadtheatre.org

Josh Zuckerman and Paris Perrault costar in "A Delicate Ship" at the Road on Magnolia. Brian M. Cole

‘All's Well That Ends Well’ at ISC Studio

Independent Shakespeare Company, which brings you the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival every summer, christens its regular-season performance space with the Bard’s romantic adventure tale “All’s Well That Ends Well.” Melissa Chalsma directs and April Fritz stars as Helena. ISC Studio, Atwater Crossing Arts + Innovation Complex, 3191 Casitas Ave. #130, Atwater Village. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ends April 22. $25, $35. www.iscla.org

ALSO

